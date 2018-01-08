The Best Moments from InStyle's 2018 Golden Globes Elevator

Whether you're going up or down, there has really never been a more fashionable way to travel than the InStyle and Eyelove Golden Globes elevator.

The Insta-famous elevator helped star after star step into the InStyle & Warner Bros. official after-party in style, and also managed to provide some of the best social media moments of the entire night.

Everyone from Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev (who swapped outfits), to Ava DuVernay and Gayle King (who gave the most badass synchronized nods) got a kick out of the elevator setup, and fans were left with some pretty cute moments as a result.

You may have caught a video or two on InStyle's Instagram account, but to see the evening highlights back to back, check out the elevator shenanigans you missed in the video at top.