The Best Hairstyles at the 2018 Golden Globes

Run out of Pinned styles to try from your hairspiration mood boards? Look no further than the your favorite celebs' looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet for new ways to wear your blunt lob or a top knot.

The hottest haircut of 2017 made a few appearances at tonight's show, but the stars also wore new takes on the go-to elegant updos you've worn to every wedding you stood in. Braids were added to topknots and front layers were left out to give the illusion of swoopy side bangs.

From Margot Robbie's side-parted wavy lob to Dakota Johnson's '60s-inspired ponytail, these are the hairstyles you're going to want to try to nail next.

