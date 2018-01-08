The Best Hairstyles at the 2018 Golden Globes

Run out of Pinned styles to try from your hairspiration mood boards? Look no further than the your favorite celebs' looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet for new ways to wear your blunt lob or a top knot.
The hottest haircut of 2017 made a few appearances at tonight's show, but the stars also wore new takes on the go-to elegant updos you've worn to every wedding you stood in. Braids were added to topknots and front layers were left out to give the illusion of swoopy side bangs.
From Margot Robbie's side-parted wavy lob to Dakota Johnson's '60s-inspired ponytail, these are the hairstyles you're going to want to try to nail next.
VIDEO: Here Are the 2018 Golden Globes Nominees
1. Claire Foy
You'd never see Claire Foy's slicked-back pixie in Buckingham Palace—and that's exactly why we love it. The wet look finish added even more edge to her cool menswear-inspired outfit on the red carpet. Her hairstylist Jillian Halouska used the Dyson Supersonic Blow Dryer ($399; sephora.com) and a paddle brush to blow-dry Foy's hair straight, and worked OGX Natural Finish + Aspen Extract Texture Molding Paste ($9; ulta.com) in one-inch sections throughout to get the structured, wet-look finish. She used a few clips to help the style hold its shape.
2. Kerry Washington
Effortless messy waves may be how you wear your hair on a day-to-day basis, but Kerry Washington's deep side part is a simple trick that instantly transforms the style.
3. Dakota Johnson
For Dakota Johnson's Golden Globes look, her stylist Johnnie Spring took everything you love about Brigitte Bardot's and Jane Birkin's hair—aka your two favorite French girls—and made it into the '60s-inspired ponytail of your dreams. Before backcombing and pulling the actress' hair up into the pony, the pro spritzed Dove's Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($3; target.com) all over for extra body and texture.
4. Millie Bobby Brown
This isn't your average topknot, it's a bitchin' topknot. Millie Bobby Brown gave the classic updo an unexpected twist by adding a few plaits at the base of her pony before braiding the tail and twisting it into a knot at the crown of her head.
5. Emma Stone
When it came to Emma Stone's updo, her stylist Mara Roszak wanted an textured, effortless finish that would contrast her elegant gown, but was still chic.
The pro prepped the actress' damp hair with Living Proof's Full Root Lift ($27; sephora.com) and blew out her hair out using the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; sephora.com) and a boar bristle round brush to create a soft, voluminous base. Once dry, she used a one-inch curling iron pulling the hair towards the face to create bends, and blasted it with Living Proof's Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo ($22; sephora.com) for more body and grit to help the style hold. Finally, she pulled Stone's hair back mid-height and twisted it for a swept-up look. A few bobby pins were used to keep it in place.
6. Margot Robbie
In need of a new way to wear your lob? Look no further than Margot Robbie's side part. She styled her cut in loose "S" bends that you can easily create with a flat iron for lived-in texture. Moroccanoil celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett spritzed Moroccanoil's Luminous Hairspray Medium ($24; nordstrom.com) over the finished style for added shine.
7. Issa Rae
There's nothing awkward about Issa Rae's chignon. In fact, it's one of the chicest we've ever seen. It's a red carpet staple that'll also work for all of the formal events in your life, too.
8. Sarah Jessica Parker
Whether her curls are buoyant a la Carrie Bradshaw or worn in loose waves, Sarah Jessica Parker's hair is always goals. Here, her blonde highlights give her waves a soft and sun-kissed effect. Not to mention all of that shine.