Give your shadow palette a new life by scrolling through this gallery of the best eye makeup looks debuted at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The classic cat eye was obviously in attendance, but Hollywood's best also took this opportunity to experiment with bright pops of color, shimmery finishes, and graphic shapes. From Kerry Washington to Allison Williams, these are the looks you need to know about right now.
1. Jessica Biel
Next time you’re breaking out the hot pink lipstick, take a cue from Jessica Biel when it comes time to do your eyes. Instead of a stark black shadow or even a charcoal gray, Biel went for a warm chocolate brown shade applied in a soft graphic cat-eye shape.
2. Viola Davis
It’s official: Monochromatic makeup isn’t going anywhere in 2018. Viola Davis proved that fact by matching her burnt red lipstick to her metallic warm-toned eyeshadow.
3. Issa Rae
Now that’s a hella good smoky eye. Issa Rae walked the red carpet wearing a metallic plum hue haloed around her eyes. Celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin used several shades from the CoverGirl Roses Eyeshadow Palette ($13; ulta.com) to create the look, as well as the truNAKED Smokey Eyeshadow Palette ($10; target.com). CoverGirl Peacock Flare Mascara ($8; target.com) and glowy skin complemented the eye makeup without overpowering the iridescence.
4. Dakota Johnson
Sometimes the tiniest detail can make the entire look. A shimmery white eyeliner shade was traced along the actress’ lower lash line, drawing instant attention to her eyes.
5. Kerry Washington
Subtle smoky eyes took center stage at the 2018 Golden Globes. Kerry Washington took on the trend with a charcoal gray shade swept across her lid, but threw in an unexpected twist with metallic purple eyeshadow.
6. Millie Bobby Brown
What would Eleven say about Millie Bobby Brown’s eyeliner? It’s bitchin’. Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan enlisted the help of Avon True Color Glimmersticks Eyeliner in Blackest Black ($5; avon.com) to draw on the flick. She finished off the eye makeup look with a few coats of volumizing mascara.
7. Allison Williams
Celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan accented the creamsicle orange tones in Allison Williams’s dress by applying Shade #2 from Avon’s True Color Eyeshadow Quad in Warm Sunrise ($6; avon.com) across her lids. Next, on the lash line and the crease, she applied Shade #3. Finally, she applied Avon True Color Glimmersticks Eyeliner in Cosmic Brown over her lashes and applied Avon’s True Color SuperExtend Nourishing Mascara in Black ($6; avon.com).