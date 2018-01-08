The Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards

If you've been counting down the days until awards show season kicks off, you won't be disappointed by the hair and makeup moments that all of the stars brought to the 2018 Golden Globes. Red lips, bangs, and twisted top knots are a few of the standout looks from the red carpet that you can guarantee will become full-blown beauty trends this year.
Keep scrolling to see all of the best celebrity beauty looks from the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet.
-
1. Claire Foy
Claire Foy’s slicked-back pixie cut and red lip added even more edge to her cool menswear-inspired outfit.
-
2. Allison Williams
Orange eyeshadow might seem intimidating, but Williams demonstrates how to subtly wear the bold shade with a sheer wash of a creamsicle shadow across her lids. A loose, twisted updo completed her look.
-
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Ross demonstrated that you can wear a bold eye makeup and lip at once. The actress completed her smudged eyeliner and red lipstick with a black turban.
-
4. Alison Brie
A top knot and red lip is a classic red carpet hair and makeup combo. Case in point: Alison Brie’s Audrey Hepburn-inspired beauty look. Since Brie has an ‘80s perm and a lot of choppy layers right now for her role in GLOW, Celebrity hairstylist Peter Butler prepped the actress’ damp hair by misting it with Leonor Greyl’s Spray Structure Naturelle ($42; nordstrom.com) to give her a smooth blowout before pulling Brie’s hair into a high bun.
-
5. Laura Dern
We’re not lying: We love the low-key effortless finish of Laura Dern’s deep side-parted beachy waves.
-
6. Dakota Johnson
How to transform your gym ponytail into a red carpet hairstyle? Add a bit of volume at the crown like Dakota Johnson, which gave her look a ‘60s vibe.
-
7. Issa Rae
The Insecure star’s inky smoky eye gave her classic chignon some edge.
-
8. Meryl Streep
The actress gave her pixie cut more body by brushing back her front layers.
-
9. Kerry Washington
If a black smoky eye feels too harsh for you, opt for soft gray shades like Kerry Washington for a similar effect. As for her hair, the Scandal star went with loose waves and a deep side part.
-
10. Emma Watson
The actress accessorized her new bangs with a classic matte red lip.
-
11. Mandy Moore
Last year, the stars on the red carpet taught us that matching your makeup is always a good idea. It looks like the same rule is going to apply in 2018, too. Mandy Moore matched her red lipstick to the sash around the waist of her black gown. She pulled her hair back into a sleek updo that hit at the nape of her neck.
-
12. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain channeled Old Hollywood with soft waves and a red lip.
-
13. Kendall Jenner
How to wear last year's most popular haircut in 2018: extra volume at the roots with texture at the bottom. For her makeup, Kendall Jenner stuck with a subtle cat flick on the eyes and a nude lip.
-
14. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravtiz kept things simple and elegant by pairing her choppy pixie cut with winged eyeliner and red lipstick.
-
15. Jessica Biel
When worn with a retro-inspired updo, Jessica Biel's bubblegum pink lipstick gave her beauty look an unexpected twist.
-
16. Emma Stone
Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak wanted the actress’ twisted updo to look effortless, but still elegant like her Louis Vuitton gown. Since she gave the style a swept up finish, she spritzed her fingers with Living Proof Control Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) and pinched any sections where there were flyways. “This keeps flyaways under control, but also adds definition and dimension to the look,” she told InStyle.
-
17. Saoirse Ronan
The actress nailed two major hair trends with her platinum pixie cut. She kept her makeup clean and simple with groomed brows and rosy-pink lipstick.
-
18. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's red carpet beauty look is another example of how the actress is the coolest 13-year-old we'll never be. She wore her grown-out buzz cut in a braided top knot and exaggerated winged eyeliner on her eyes.
-
19. Nicole Kidman
The Golden Globes winner wore her hair in a loose, undone updo with two tendrils left out at both sides. Her rose lipstick added another romantic element to her look.
-
20. Margot Robbie
The I, Tonya star has proven again and again that the lob can be a versatile cut with the many ways she styles it. For the Golden Globes, she parted her shoulder-grazing hair off to the side and wore it in loose waves. A swipe of bright berry lipstick and a fresh complexion completed her makeup.
-
21. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie was another star who channeled the '60s with her bouffant-inspired updo and feline eyeliner.
-
22. Elisabeth Moss
All eyes were on Elisabeth Moss's long lashes on the red carpet. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin finished her makeup with a swipe of pink lip gloss. The actress pulled her hair up into a tousled updo with her textured front pieces left out on one side.