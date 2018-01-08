The Prettiest Beauty Trends From the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

If trends are truly born on the red carpet, you’re going to be wearing a lot of red lipstick in 2018. It was the lip color of the moment, but it seems like many of Hollywood’s best all had the same idea when it came to eyeshadow, eyeliner, and even updos this year. From smoked out eye makeup to loose, tousled waves, these were some of the most popular beauty trends present at this year’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

