The Prettiest Beauty Trends From the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

If trends are truly born on the red carpet, you’re going to be wearing a lot of red lipstick in 2018. It was the lip color of the moment, but it seems like many of Hollywood’s best all had the same idea when it came to eyeshadow, eyeliner, and even updos this year. From smoked out eye makeup to loose, tousled waves, these were some of the most popular beauty trends present at this year’s 2018 Golden Globe Awards.
VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
1. Smoky Eyes
It was easily the most adopted eye makeup trend on the Golden Globes red carpet this year. But the smoke show came in different forms. While some celebrities went all out with metallic hues, others went for a subtle effect with a lightly pigmented gray shades swept gently across their lids.
2. Waves for Days
Glam makeup and glamorous evening gowns were balanced with tousled rock n’ roll waves, and of course, that stunning Old Hollywood style that, frankly, belongs on every single red carpet.
3. Bangs
Want to change up your look without cutting your hair? Fringe can completely transform your vibe and you can keep your length at the very same time. Pinterest’s ever-popular curtain bangs showed up on Halle Berry, while Dakota Johnson and Allison Brie kept things wispy and slightly grown-out.
4. Cat Eyes
If this isn’t your inspiration for finally acing the cat eye flick in 2018, we don’t know what is. Now that you have reference pics, all you need is a trusty black liquid liner by your side for a sharp wing or a palette for a soft graphic shade, and you’re set.
5. Red Lipstick
The lipstick color of the 2018 Golden Globes? Red all the way in satin, mate, and glossy finishes. But it wasn’t just one shade of red—celebrities opted for a variety of hues, from crimson red to berry moments, to perfectly complement their skin tones and outfits.
6. Effortless Updos
At the 2018 Golden Globes, your favorite celebrities waltzed down the red carpet wearing the type of effortlessly messy updos that we can only assume to achieve when we have absolutely nowhere to be. Allison Williams, Emma Stone, and Natalie Portman are just three of the many celebrities who utilized texture and tousled strands in their swept-up ‘dos.