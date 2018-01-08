Celebrities Explain Why They Wore Black on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Dern: "We chose black because it felt like a democratized color. And we wanted to try to say as we look around, we're not alone, and you're not alone. We're all in this together across all industries. And men, women, and children deserve to be safe everywhere. And there are all these extraordinary people who do so much work to support and protect others. And if everybody can unify, we'll, in fact I believe, break," she told InStyle.

"I know we are all here saying time’s up on the abuse of power. We are proud to be supporting a legal defense fund that unifies people across all industries. I really felt that was spearheaded when Monica Ramirez wrote the letter of solidarity in Time magazine from the 700,000 women she represents, female farmworkers across our country, saying that we’re not alone. So I want to stand with her to make sure that everyone across all industry knows they’re not alone. Men, women and children."

Ramirez: "So the farmworker women in our nation pick, pack, and plant the food that we eat. And even though this is one of the most important jobs in our nation, farmworker women experience terrible abuses including workplace sexual violence. We know what it feels like to be alone. We know what it feels like to be in the darkness, and we know what it feels like to have people try to keep us quiet, and we made the decision. Women who are not here with me today physically who are here with me in my heart, we made the decision to stand with individuals who are coming forward in Hollywood, so that we could lend our years of experience, our strength, and our power so that collectively we can end this problem."