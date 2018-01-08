Golden Globes

Celebrities Explain Why They Wore Black on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

January 8, 2018 @ 2:45 PM
by: Jonathan Borge and Alexandra Whittaker

Forget sequin dresses and strategic cutouts: the biggest red carpet trend at the 2018 Golden Globes was social justice.

Stars as major as Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and Emma Watson used their fashion know-how to make a political statement by simply wearing black in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood. The bold move wasn't exactly unexpected, considering several reports and allegations against moguls like Harvey Weinstein began to surface as early as October 2017, prompting both male and female celebrities to speak up against harassment, period.

So on the heels of movements like Time's Up, which fights for equality and safety in the workplace, your favorite stars turned to LBDs and tailored all-black looks to send another message: that they cannot be silenced.

In 2017, several bold-face names supported the American Civil Liberties Union and wore blue pins in support of it during awards season, but the number of black outfits we saw hit the carpet this year was truly astounding.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler and Brianna King

Scroll down to see stars who chose to do so and what they said about it. 

