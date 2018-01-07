All the Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Golden Globes

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the stars did not shy away from providing behind-the-scenes looks at all the action that went down both on the way to the awards show and at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. From glitzy Kira Kira-filtered videos and detail shots of red carpet #accessories to InStyle's very own elevator 'grams from our official celebration, scrolling through Instagram provided an up-close-and-personal view.

Most importantly? Many stars not only wore black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, but also took to their platforms to offer further explanation of the social justice movement. Can we get a round of applause for that?

Scroll down to see all the celebrity Instagrams from the big night.

Zoë Kravitz

#goldenglobes @hbo • @timesupnow • #whywewearblack 💋 • #biglittlelies

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Millie Bobby Brown

Peek-A-Boo🖤 #goldenglobes

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

Selma Blair

Jessica Biel

America Ferrera

Reese Witherspoon

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rashida Jones

Gal Gadot

Susan Sarandon

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Lena Dunham

America Ferrera

Margot Robbie

Isabelle Huppert

It’s time to go. #goldenglobes #timesup #whywewearblack

A post shared by Isabelle Huppert (@isabelle.huppert) on

Natalie Portman

#timesup

A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on

Julianne Moore

#timesup

A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on

Ricky Martin

#AllBlack #TimeisUP #GoldenGlobes

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Brad Goreski

Kate Young

Allison Janney

Earlier today on #goldenglobes weekend. @goldenglobes

A post shared by Allison Janney (@allisonbjanney) on

Anne Hathaway

In Solidarity from my sick bed. #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK #GoldenGlobes

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Allison Williams

Oprah

The Day of #GoldenGlobes part1

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Sarah Jessica Parkerster

Sharon Stone

Gaten Matarazzo

Golden Globes with my mom! 🎉 @goldenglobes @strangerthingstv

A post shared by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on

Noah Schnapp

No words needed #strangerthings3 #goldenglobes #timesup

A post shared by 🌍Noah Schnapp🎥 (@noahschnapp) on

Sterling K. Brown

I'm here!!! #ThisIsUs #GoldenGlobes

A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on

Sean Hayes

Off to the #GoldenGlobes with @scotticenogle. #WillAndGrace

A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on

The Rock

Golden Globes 2018. #GratefulMan 👊🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

 

