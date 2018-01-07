All the Celebrity Instagrams from the 2018 Golden Globes

At the 2018 Golden Globes, the stars did not shy away from providing behind-the-scenes looks at all the action that went down both on the way to the awards show and at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. From glitzy Kira Kira-filtered videos and detail shots of red carpet #accessories to InStyle's very own elevator 'grams from our official celebration, scrolling through Instagram provided an up-close-and-personal view.

Most importantly? Many stars not only wore black on the red carpet to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood, but also took to their platforms to offer further explanation of the social justice movement. Can we get a round of applause for that?

Scroll down to see all the celebrity Instagrams from the big night.

Zoë Kravitz

Millie Bobby Brown

Peek-A-Boo🖤 #goldenglobes A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 7, 2018 at 4:24pm PST

Selma Blair

Jessica Biel

America Ferrera

Reese Witherspoon

Tracee Ellis Ross

Rashida Jones

Gal Gadot

Susan Sarandon

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Lena Dunham

America Ferrera

Margot Robbie

Isabelle Huppert

Natalie Portman

#timesup A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:11pm PST

Julianne Moore

#timesup A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:54am PST

Ricky Martin

#AllBlack #TimeisUP #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jan 7, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Brad Goreski

Kate Young

Allison Janney

Anne Hathaway

Allison Williams

Oprah

The Day of #GoldenGlobes part1 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 7, 2018 at 9:51am PST

Sarah Jessica Parkerster

Sharon Stone

Gaten Matarazzo

Noah Schnapp

Sterling K. Brown

I'm here!!! #ThisIsUs #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:53pm PST

Sean Hayes

The Rock