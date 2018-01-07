Relive the Most Memorable Moments from the 2018 Golden Globes Ceremony

The Golden Globes have a reputation as the most unfettered awards show of the year, and Sunday night's show did not disappoint. Seth Meyers hosted the 75th annual Golden Globes, and his opening monologue started the show off with a bang.

From Tom Hanks graciously handing martinis from a tray to his tablemates to Allison Janney presenting an award with a (fake) bird on her shoulder, the broadcast featured plenty of moments that had the Internet abuzz.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Keep scrolling for the most talked-about moments of the night.

1. Seth Meyers roasted Hollywood and Washington, D.C., in his opening monologue.

2. Allison Janney channeled her I, Tonya character with a (fake) bird:

3. Tom Hanks made sure his tablemates weren't thirsty:

4. Reese Witherspoon sent her love to Golden Globe winner Nicole Kidman:

5. Natalie Portman called out the best director category for not including any women:

6. Catherine Zeta-Jones honored her 101-year-old father-in-law, Kirk Douglas:

7. Oprah brought down the house while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award:

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

8. Sterling K. Brown made history as the first black actor to take home the award for best actor in a television series, drama:

9. Tommy Wiseau tried to steal James Franco's Golden Globes moment:

10. Thelma and Louise (aka Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) reunited once again: