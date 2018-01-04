See the Full Golden Globes 2018 Ballot Before the Official Show

The Golden Globes are right around the corner, but the list of nominations has already been released, which means that you can check out your full Golden Globes 2018 ballot ahead of time.

Whether you plan on watching the coverage live as you tick off who wins what or you're just curious about who did or did not make the nominations cut, the Golden Globes has released the ballot in its entirety for your enjoyment. Click here to download a printable ballot and make sure you're fully prepped for the awards show ahead of time.

Chris Haston/NBC

Presenters like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will be taking the stage to honor nominees and winners alike, and host Seth Meyers has a lofty monologue planned.

The Golden Globes ceremony kicks off Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.