Golden Globes

Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the 2017 Golden Globes

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
January 8, 2017 @ 8:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

The Golden Globe Awards never disappoint: Not only is it a celebration of the greatest accomplishments in television and film from the past year, we also get to see all of Hollywood goof around in their finest evening wear—what’s not to love?  And, of course, it wouldn't be an awards night without the Internet's unblinking commentary.

Where would we be as a society had the Internet not latched onto Chrissy Teigen's smile/frown from 2015’s ceremony? How about Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme-worthy hit-and-run as the pop star made her way to the podium? Amy Poehler and Bono’s celebratory smooch? Ah, the memories (forever immortalized in hilarious Internet memes).

Lucky for us, the 74th Golden Globe awards brought about many a meme, too. Here are the funniest Golden Globe reactions of 2017.

The Stranger Things kids giving me all the feels on #ERedCarpet tonight. #GoldenGlobes @ENews

A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

Is No-Shave-January a thing? @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Would Jamie Sullivan approve? @enews, #eredcarpet #GoldenGlobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Resurrecting from the dead like "tequila shots anyone?" #goldenglobes #strangerthings #barb

A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on

Well there goes the rest of Ryan's night. @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Because we know what it's like to always be cold. @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Meryl is a queen 👸🏼 @_theblessedone

A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on

