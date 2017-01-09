Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the 2017 Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards never disappoint: Not only is it a celebration of the greatest accomplishments in television and film from the past year, we also get to see all of Hollywood goof around in their finest evening wear—what’s not to love? And, of course, it wouldn't be an awards night without the Internet's unblinking commentary.
Where would we be as a society had the Internet not latched onto Chrissy Teigen's smile/frown from 2015’s ceremony? How about Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme-worthy hit-and-run as the pop star made her way to the podium? Amy Poehler and Bono’s celebratory smooch? Ah, the memories (forever immortalized in hilarious Internet memes).
RELATED: The Complete List of 2017 Golden Globe Winners
VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion
Lucky for us, the 74th Golden Globe awards brought about many a meme, too. Here are the funniest Golden Globe reactions of 2017.
#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jo9yYcReWY
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 9, 2017
Evan Rachel Wood in the background, doing a 90/10 split on Leyendecker Gent/Leyendecker Lady. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CLZ4kjqB9Y
— Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) January 8, 2017
relationship goals #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2Sbi9zlg9Z
— sophie turner news (@badpostsophie) January 9, 2017
When Jimmy Fallon makes a joke at your expense at the #GoldenGlobes #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/2a7nton4nv
— Dish Nation (@DishNation) January 9, 2017
Welcome to Westworld! pic.twitter.com/lfXdkJKmnw
— Vulture (@vulture) January 9, 2017
That feeling when you have to stand up in front of a bunch of people after you've been drinking #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1VrCVOeIoN
— Mashable (@mashable) January 9, 2017
That time Jeff Bridges lived my dream #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0XkC0Tju6M
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017
A Marvel vs. DC where everybody wins #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/os6PFz59Qy
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017
I wanna watch whatever movie Viola is auditioning for right now #GoldenGlobes
— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 9, 2017