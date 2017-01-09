Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the 2017 Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Awards never disappoint: Not only is it a celebration of the greatest accomplishments in television and film from the past year, we also get to see all of Hollywood goof around in their finest evening wear—what’s not to love? And, of course, it wouldn't be an awards night without the Internet's unblinking commentary.

Where would we be as a society had the Internet not latched onto Chrissy Teigen's smile/frown from 2015’s ceremony? How about Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme-worthy hit-and-run as the pop star made her way to the podium? Amy Poehler and Bono’s celebratory smooch? Ah, the memories (forever immortalized in hilarious Internet memes).

Lucky for us, the 74th Golden Globe awards brought about many a meme, too. Here are the funniest Golden Globe reactions of 2017.

Evan Rachel Wood in the background, doing a 90/10 split on Leyendecker Gent/Leyendecker Lady. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CLZ4kjqB9Y — Genevieve Valentine (@GLValentine) January 8, 2017

When Jimmy Fallon makes a joke at your expense at the #GoldenGlobes #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/2a7nton4nv — Dish Nation (@DishNation) January 9, 2017

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are no doubt the #1 couple I would hang out with on the #ERedCarpet. #GoldenGlobes @ENews A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

The Stranger Things kids giving me all the feels on #ERedCarpet tonight. #GoldenGlobes @ENews A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Is No-Shave-January a thing? @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:39pm PST

Would Jamie Sullivan approve? @enews, #eredcarpet #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Resurrecting from the dead like "tequila shots anyone?" #goldenglobes #strangerthings #barb A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Well there goes the rest of Ryan's night. @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Because we know what it's like to always be cold. @enews #eredcarpet #goldenglobes A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

That feeling when you have to stand up in front of a bunch of people after you've been drinking #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1VrCVOeIoN — Mashable (@mashable) January 9, 2017

That time Jeff Bridges lived my dream #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0XkC0Tju6M — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

A Marvel vs. DC where everybody wins #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/os6PFz59Qy — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

I wanna watch whatever movie Viola is auditioning for right now #GoldenGlobes — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 9, 2017