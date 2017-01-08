It goes without saying that we love scrolling through our Instagram feeds, no matter the occasion. But awards show nights make us especially pumped about our feeds in order to check out #glamsquad selfies, close-up previews of our favorite stars' gowns, and behind-the-scenes shots of the show, and tonight's Golden Globes are no exception.

Although we do love the final product photos, some of our favorite awards season Instagrams are the ones featuring a mirror selfie, curlers and all, or a post-shower selfie face mask still fully intact.

From Ryan Reynolds's pre-show seating photo and Jessica Biel's hilarious #GoldenGlobesPreGame shot, to Emma Stone's party-prep selfie, there's no shortage of getting-ready snapshots, all posted to Instagram for our entertainment.

Scroll down below to take a look at the best celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 Golden Globes (so far). Tune in to the show on Sunday, Jan 8., at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Emma Stone:

Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Blake Lively:

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Gina Rodriguez:

Ryan Reynolds:

Having the best conversation. #goldenglobes A photo posted by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Jessica Biel:

So, libations before noon were a bad idea?...#goldenglobespregame A photo posted by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Maisie Williams:

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:54am PST

Julia Louis-Dreyfus:

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Amy Schumer: