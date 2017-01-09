Golden Globes

The Complete List of 2017 Golden Globe Winners

The Complete List of 2017 Golden Globe Winners
Getty
January 8, 2017 @ 11:00 PM
by: Isabel Jones

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards have come and gone, and there were no shortage of surprises to keep us on our toes. Did your favorites win? Scroll down to view the evening's biggest winners from the 2017 Golden Globes Sunday evening in L.A.'s Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
WINNER: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
WINNER: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
WINNER: The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
WINNER: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight
WINNER: La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
WINNER: “City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

WINNER: La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
WINNER: Zootopia

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines
WINNER: Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
WINNER: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Director, Motion Picture

WINNER: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
WINNER: Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
WINNER: La La Land
Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
WINNER: Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
WINNER: Moonlight

