Inside All of the Lavish 2018 Golden Globe After-Parties

After a Golden Globes ceremony that will surely go down in the books, our favorite stars didn't slow down after the final golden statue was handed to its winner. The momentum kept going following an epic evening of laughter, courtesy of Carol Burnett, who shaded Jennifer Aniston's signature mane, while more serious matters were highlighted, with big name actresses and actors alike wearing black in solidarity with sexual abuse victims—an issue that has recently plagued Hollywood.

Once the show officially wrapped up, celebrities party-hopped from one opulent bash to the next. Over at HBO's celebration, Big Little Lies co-stars and IRL besties, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, walked hand-in-hand to commemorate their huge wins. And Mariah Carey, who made the rounds at just about every party, sweetly snuggled up to boyfriend, Brian Tanaka, showing off her extravagant jewels.

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, whose appearance at the Golden Globes was an unexpected one, swapped her leg-baring ensemble for an equally sultry sheer lace jumpsuit at Fiji Water's after-party.

Scroll below to view the most glamorous moments at the evening's celebratory soirees.