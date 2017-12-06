Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Share Rare Photos of Daughter for Her 5th Birthday

Jennifer Davis
Dec 05, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's little girl is growing up fast and looking just like mom! Today, the couple celebrated their daughter Vivian's 5th birthday, and they both took to Instagram to share photos and sweet messages. 

The New England Patriot's quarterback posted an adorable snap of Vivian and wife Gisele smiling. In the photo, the supermodel smiles adoringly at her daughter, while Vivian holds her hands up in a heart above her head. "5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!!" Brady wrote alongside the snap. 

We definitely agree, she's looking more and more like Gisele! 

RELATED: Tom Brady Posts Sexy Bikini Photo of Gisele Bundchen

Bündchen also shared a photo from what looks like the same tropical trip. In her 'gram, she holds up her daughter, while the two of them play in the crystal blue water. "Today is her day! 5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete. #infinitelove #forevergrateful #mygilrygirl," she captioned the pic in both English and Portuguese. 

Happy Birthday, Vivian!

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!