37 of Birthday Girl Gisele Bündchen's Most Heartwarming Family Photos in Honor of Her 37th Birthday

Brazilian-born supermodel Gisele Bündchen has walked her last runway after an incredible 20 years on the catwalk. But don't let the word "retirement" fool you. The former Victoria's Secret Angel may no longer be sashaying for shows, but the savvy businesswoman is still busy working on her numerous endorsement deals, modeling for brands like Chanel, H&M, and Under Armour, among other projects.
And if Instagram is any indication, Bündchen will be spending lots of quality time with her family, which includes adoring husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady; two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4; and doggies Lua and Scooby—the newest addition!
Whether it's yoga with Mom, fishing with Dad, enjoying the beach or just spending a lazy football Sunday at home, the Bündchen-Brady household knows how to have fun. Check out these warm and down-to-earth family photos in honor of Bündchen's 37th birthday. Happy birthday, Gisele!
Happy thanksgiving! Each Thanksgiving, I am reminded even more of all the blessings I receive every day. It’s a special day were I get to be with my family, friends and spend some time reflecting on all the experiences in my life. I am most grateful to have health and to be surrounded by love. Wishing you and your families a beautiful day and so much love. #grandmabiscuitsrecipe #specialtime 🙏🏼 Feliz Dia de Ação de Graças! Cada Dia de Ação de Ação de Graças eu agradeço ainda mais todas as bênçãos que recebo todos os dias. É um dia especial em que fico com minha família, amigos e passo um tempo refletindo sobre todas as experiências na minha vida. Sou muito grata por ter saúde e estar rodeada de amor. Desejando a você e suas famílias um dia lindo e muito amor.
Our lives depend on the health of our planet. Honoring Mother Earth on her special day. #plantatree #startingyoung #honoringmotherearth #gratitudetothemother #earthday 🌎🙏🌳Nossas vidas dependem da saúde do nosso planeta. Honrando a Mãe Terra no seu dia especial. #plantandoumaárvore #começandocedo #honrandoamãeterra #gratidãoamãeterra #diadaterra
8 years ago today a little angel was born . Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world ! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives 🎂❤️🌟 8 anos atrás um anjinho nasceu. Feliz aniversário para o irmão mais velho mais doce deste mundo! Nós te amamos muito. Obrigada por trazer tanta alegria para nossas vidas.
A mother's love The birth of a child arouses an unexplicable feeling The desire to turn the world into a better place It grows sharp claws to defend our child But it also makes us more mellow We want to be better for them and to them Time stands still when we're with them A mother's love is this crazy mix of feelings! Ever so deep, ever so magical! UNEXPLICABLE Congratulations to all mothers! But especially mine, who gave her INEXPLICABLE LOVE to 6 daughters.❤️❤️❤️ Amor de mãe O nascimento de um filho desperta um sentimento inexplicável Uma vontade de tornar o mundo um lugar melhor Cria garras afiadas para defendê-los Mas também leva mais doçura ao falar Queremos ser melhores por eles e para eles Esquecemos do tempo quando estamos com eles Amor de mãe é esta mistura louca de sentimentos! Os mais profundos e mais mágicos! INEXPLICÁVEL! Parabéns a todas as mães! Em especial a minha mãe, que deu seu INEXPLICÁVEL AMOR a 6 filhas.
I can’t believe my little girl is turning 2 already! Thank you for being my little sunshine . I love you so much. #babyVivi2013 #unconditionallove #blessed #forevergrateful Eu não acredito que a minha pequena já está fazendo 2 aninhos! Obrigada meu raio de sol. Eu te amo muito! #amorincondicional #abençoada #eternamentegrata