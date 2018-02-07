Gisele Bündchen Responds to Reports She Told Her Kids the Patriots "Let" the Eagles Win

Gisele Bündchen is clearing the air after reports surfaced that she told her children that the Patriots "let" the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The model took to Twitter to clarify what she told her daughter Vivian, son Benjamin, and stepson Jack on the heels of New England's loss. "Just to be clear. No one 'let' anyone win. People win because of their own merit. Tired of people twisting my words to create drama that doesn’t exist!"

On Monday USA Today reported that Bündchen explained to her and Brady's kids, who were all distraught after the Patriots loss, that the Eagles hadn't won in a long time. "They haven’t won in a million years," Bündchen said told them.

At on point Vivian blurted out, "The Eagles won the Super Bowl."

In response, Gisele said, "Just this time. Daddy won five times. They never won before."

Adding, "Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes. We have to share. Sharing is caring."

Despite the controversy her overheard conversation started, Bündchen posted a very gracious post to Instagram congratulating the Eagles for their win. "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!" she wrote alongside a photo of her consoling Tom Brady after the loss.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"