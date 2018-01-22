Gisele Bündchen Lost Her Mind Watching the Patriots Win Superbowl Spot

Tom Brady had the ultimate cheering section for the New England Patriots's playoff showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

From a suite above the field, Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, documented the final hair-raising moments of the game on Instagram. The Brazilian supermodel, who was joined by Brady's mother, Galynn, and an enthusiastic squad of family and friends, shared a series of stories showing the group's reaction when it became apparent that the Patriots had secured their spot in yet another Super Bowl.

Gisele Bundchen / Instagram

Dressed in a gray turtleneck and a "Team Brady" beanie, Gisele, 37, screams as the camera pans from the field and into the Brady family box. Behind her, Galynn jumps up and down with joy. Galynn missed most of her son's games last year while she battled breast cancer.

"What a game!!! Congratulations my love!" Bündchen wrote alongside a celebratory post-game 'gram of herself and the quarterback. "So happy for you and your teammates! #gopats"

If last year's Super Bowl was any indication, Bündchen's only just getting started. Watch the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.