Gisele Bündchen Talks the Importance of Meditation and Finding Your Inner Peace

The key to a well-balanced life? According to Gisele Bündchen, it's meditation.

On Tuesday afternoon in New York City, Bündchen and other practitioners of the activity gathered at the inaugural Women of Vision Awards, hosted by the David Lynch Foundation, to benefit female survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The nonprofit organization provides scholarships to classes on stress-reducing techniques. The luncheon raised enough money to provide free Transcendental Meditation sessions to 1,000 girls and women in N.Y.C.

The fundraiser, hosted by Rosanna Scotto of Good Day New York, also recognized Bündchen, Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, Alex and Ani CEO and founder Carolyn Rafaelian, and filmmaker Joni Kimberlin with Humanitarian Awards for their work with the charity, while veteran and sexual abuse survivor Latoya Mack received the Courage Award

"I have been meditating since my early 20s. Words cannot express enough the significance of its gifts in my life," said Bündchen, who wore a slinky white pantsuit featuring a knotted bow at the collar and wide legs and beige pointed-toe pumps to the luncheon. "I discovered meditation is a wonderful way to connect with our true essence. It can help us become more aware. It brings wisdom and healing."

"Meditation has brought me clarity and peace during my most challenging times," she added. "It has helped me know myself and to discover my purpose."

Head to davidlynchfoundation.org to find out more about the organization's work and how you can contribute to the cause.