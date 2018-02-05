Gisele Bündchen Consoles Tom Brady After Devastating Super Bowl Loss

Despite dad Tom Brady’s loss at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, 5-year-old Vivian appeared to have the time of her life at the game, dancing her heart out to Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance.

In a video shared to her Instagram story, mom Gisele Bündchen captured the moment her toddler let loose in the stands, as the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” hitmaker took to the stage for his set, which included music off of his new album Man of the Woods, as well as a Prince tribute.

1

Gisele Bundchen / Instagram

Clad in a black jersey stamped with her father’s name and number, the supermodel’s daughter, who wore her hair in two braided pigtails, beamed while showing off her moves around the stadium suite with a purple glow stick in hand.

Gisele Bundchen / Instagram

“#GoPats,” Bündchen captioned the adorable clip along with a heart emoji.

While the Patriots might not have snagged their sixth Super Bowl win, the mom of two showed off her support for her hubby. On Instagram, the Brazilian beauty shared a photo of the family emotionally embracing each other post-game, which was accompanied by a lengthy shout-out to Brady.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote. “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

Win or lose, Gisele is still her husband's biggest fan!