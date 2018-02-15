Why Gisele Bündchen Chose to Model Fully Clothed for Her Latest Lingerie Shoot 

A woman doesn’t have to strip down to show you she’s sexy and confident.

Surprisingly, it’s Gisele Bündchen—a supermodel who has bared it all for Victoria’s Secret and isn’t afraid of sharing bikini ‘grams regularly—that’s driving this message forward. For her latest project, she turned to Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi for a new campaign designed to remind us that despite the cliché, it really is what’s on the inside that counts.

Across a series of decidedly polished photos—no exposed legs or lacy separates here—Gisele poses beautifully in silky daywear and nude heels all while trying to sell you underwear without, well, showing you her underwear. Previously, the brand introduced this “Inside and Out” campaign idea with a portfolio of Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson, and Ana Ivanović. This second campaign also features style influencer Chiara Ferragni.

“Sensuality to me comes from inner confidence and feeling good about who you are,” Gisele tells InStyle, saying that’s why the inverted idea of promoting lingerie without showing lingerie interested her. “It feels more intimate. You leave so much to the imagination. It leaves you wondering what kind of underwear this type of woman would wear? I think there is something so sensual and beautiful about the mystery of not seeing the underwear.”

With the campaign, she wanted to focus on empowered women, which she defines as “a woman who lives her truth and is confident, who can be loving, strong, and kind at the same time.” Examples of such women for her include her mother (“an inspiration for me”) plus Mother Theresa, Jane Goodall, Helen Keller, and Eartha Kitt. “They all are unique and incredible women who are examples of empowered women living their truth.”

For someone who's used to modeling even the most uncomfortable of undergarments, Gisele’s favorites are simple. “It depends on my mood and the occasion, but I usually like wearing organic cotton every day and lace for special occasions,” she says, adding that the right choice of underwear has the ability to set the mood.

Choosing to collaborate on a project with a progressive message is perhaps reflective of what she says her current challenge is: motherhood. “I believe our greatest challenge is to know ourselves. I want to keep working on myself and be the best mirror I can possible be for my kids,” she says.

Scroll down to see more campaign and behind-the-scenes images from the Intimissimi portfolio.