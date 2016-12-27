Gisele Bündchen Is a Knockout in This Boxing Video

If we needed any more proof that Gisele Bündchen is a total knockout both on and off the runway, this video of the supermodel slaying the boxing ring competition is the icing on the Christmas cake.

Just one day after the holiday weekend, the fit Brazilian beauty proudly took to Instagram to show she has no problem packing a punch.

"Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today," the mom of two wrote alongside a video of herself getting in a little cardio in with a fierce sparring session.

VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's Cutest Family Moments

In the clip, the toned model sports custom Brazilian flag–design boxing gloves (embroidered with her name in Japanese characters), a high ponytail, and a black tank top and leggings as she intensely focuses on her opponent. Watch it here:

Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today 🇧🇷👊🏼 😅Obrigada @tech8mma por minhas novas luvas do Brasil!!!! Eu precisava de motivação hoje #ordemeprogresso A video posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:03am PST

RELATED: Tom Brady and His Daughter Vivian Decorating Their Christmas Tree Will Melt Your Heart

Thanks for paying forward the post-holiday fitness motivation, Gisele. This video is the extra boost we needed to finally sign up for those boxing classes.