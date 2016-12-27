Gisele Bündchen Is a Knockout in This Boxing Video

Michael Loccisano/Getty
December 27, 2016 @ 11:15 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

If we needed any more proof that Gisele Bündchen is a total knockout both on and off the runway, this video of the supermodel slaying the boxing ring competition is the icing on the Christmas cake.

Just one day after the holiday weekend, the fit Brazilian beauty proudly took to Instagram to show she has no problem packing a punch.

"Thank you @tech8mma for my new Brazilian gloves! I needed the motivation today," the mom of two wrote alongside a video of herself getting in a little cardio in with a fierce sparring session.

In the clip, the toned model sports custom Brazilian flag–design boxing gloves (embroidered with her name in Japanese characters), a high ponytail, and a black tank top and leggings as she intensely focuses on her opponent. Watch it here:

Thanks for paying forward the post-holiday fitness motivation, Gisele. This video is the extra boost we needed to finally sign up for those boxing classes.

