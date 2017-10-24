This Is the Secret Behind Gisele's Signature Blonde Hair Color 

The only thing more iconic that Gisele Bundchen's modeling career is her beachy, sun-kissed shade of blonde hair. In fact, the ombré hair craze can be credited to her. And while we've screenshotted photos or brought actual magazine tears to our colorists to try to replicate Bundchen's exact shade, we've never really been successful—but all of that is about to change.

According to the supermodel's long-time stylist Harry Josh, Bundchen's blonde is the color he's constantly been asked about the most over the years he's worked with her. He finally put an end to the question by sharing the exact formula he uses to create Bundchen's look on Instagram—and it's surprisingly so simple.

"One of our most frequently asked Q’s: “How do I get #Gisele’s amazing hair color?!” It's only highlights with 20 volume bleach - which she does 2 or 3 times a year, if I'm lucky! She’s so low maintenance! There is no base break, etc. - Here is a #TB view of Gisele’s hair in natural daylight, using all of our #harryjoshprotools! ," he captioned a shot of the supermodel's ombré blonde hair.

Maybe the reason behind Bunchen's highlights isn't just growing up on Brazilian beaches, but also a really good stylist who knows how to strategically place highlights. Since the secret to her signature blonde shade is out, we figure it's time to give getting Bundchen's ombré one more shot.