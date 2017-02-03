The <em>Girls</em> Stars Brought Their Fashion A-Game to the Show's Final Season Premiere

The end of a television era has almost arrived.

The stars of Girls showed up in their finest to celebrate at the premiere of the sixth and final season of the HBO series at Lincoln Center in New York City Thursday night, and the fashion did not disappoint.

Your favorite ladies were all in the house—Lena Dunham (rocking a slinky black and metallic silver halterneck number), Allison Williams (stunning in a perfect off-the-shoulder dress worn over white satin pants), Zosia Mamet (in a patterned gray minidress and coordinating long-sleeve top), and Jemima Kirke (working a sexy white gown featuring a thigh-high slit and black embellishments). And they were joined by supporting cast members like Andrew Rannells, Alex Karpovsky, and Rita Wilson, along with the show's executive producers Judd Apatow and Jenni Konner.

VIDEO: Lena Dunham's Best Red Carpet Moments

Tune in to the final season of Girls when it premieres Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Scroll through all of the premiere looks below.