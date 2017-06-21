Watch This 9-Year-Old Girl Named After Celine Dion Nail "My Heart Will Go On"

Celine Dion better watch her back! A pint-sized competitor named after her took to the stage on Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent and absolutely blew the judges away with her rendition of Dion's 1997 hit, "My Heart Will Go On."

Before launching into song, 9-year-old Celine Tam explained to the judges that she comes from a family of Celine Dion super fans (seriously, her little sister's name is Dion.) Her parents first realized that their little Celine took after the seven-time Grammy winner in the singing department when she was only 3-years-old.

"When I was in the car, my dad was driving and suddenly I just sang 'My Heart Will Go On' and he was like, 'Wow!' " the young girl from Hong Kong told the judges.

Like us, the judges were floored when the aspiring diva began to sing.

Watch Tam's crazy cute performance above.