More Gilmore Girls Episodes May Soon Be a Reality

We've been hoping for more Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life episodes: four was a cruel tease! The finale left so much more to be uncovered, didn't it? Those four words ... we couldn't just be left hanging. Well, luckily for us, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos couldn't agree more.

He revealed to the U.K.'s Press Association that Netflix is currently in talks for a second revival with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino. Honestly, this may be the best news ever.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BONIN8oj3a0/?taken-by=gilmoregirls&hl=en It's cleaner. A post shared by Gilmore girls (@gilmoregirls) on Dec 19, 2016 at 8:17am PST

"We hope [there are more installments]," said Sarandos, reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more, and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

As you may remember, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life gave us four new episodes back in November. And it was a total success, as it brought in about 5 million viewers when stats were pulled in December.

RELATED: Netflix Fuels More Gilmore Girls Rumors with This Throwback Tweet

We're patiently awaiting confirmation of this great news. Both Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham have shows in the works, so fingers crossed Gilmore Girls fans get a bit more where the last four episodes came from.