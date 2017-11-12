Another Gilmore Girls Revival May Be in the Works 

We have some great news, Gilmore Girls fans! After the success of last year's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, there could be more new episodes in the works.

The show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino opened up about the possibility of continuing Lorelai and Rory Gilmore's story in a new interview. "We carved out a little niche for ourselves with Amazon saying that if we ever want to do it, if the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it," Sherman-Palladino told RadioTimes.

Could this be happening very soon? "It would just have to be the right circumstances, and that we're all sort of in the same drunken mood together to go repaint Stars Hollow again," she continued. "Because we had to repaint Stars Hollow, and we'll have to repaint it again. But it's definitely possible."

Possible is better than a hard no, so we couldn't be more pleased. Fingers crossed it happens ASAP.