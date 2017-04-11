Alexis Bledel Wanted More for Rory Gilmore, Too

Still reeling from that major cliffhanger in the final episode of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life? You’re not the only one. Not even Rory Gilmore’s real-life counterpart, Alexis Bledel, anticipated the revival’s jaw-dropping reveal.

“It certainly wasn’t the ending I was expecting,” the actress, 35, shared during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel discussion.

In case you missed it, in Gilmore Girls’ final moments (fingers crossed for revival #2!), a conflicted Rory made an unforeseen confession to her mom, Lorelai: SHE’S PREGNANT.

“I told Amy [Palladino] that I hoped Rory would end on a high note. After all her hard work, I wanted to see her succeed and be thriving. So it was a hard thing for me to digest,” Bledel admitted. Same, Alexis, saaaame.

But ultimately, this Gilmore Girl knew her character’s fate was in good hands. “I was hoping that we would see that she had lived an interesting life and had been fulfilled up until this point where her grandfather dies and [she] comes back home. But, because I know Amy after all these years, I knew it was her true intention and it was something that satisfied her as a writer because she knew the reaction she was going to get from the audience … So I trusted her.”

So … can we hope for a third installment of the GG saga? “I think for me it comes down to what story we’re telling,” Bledel said, “I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into. And if that happens … I don’t know. It’s such an unknown, I don’t think we anticipated that this would happen.”

We’ll take that as a strong maybe.