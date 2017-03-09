Gigi Hadid Photographs Boyfriend Zayn for Versus Versace

Looks like Gigi Hadid is taking a leaf out of model BFF Kendall Jenner's book!

After cementing her status as a stunning runway fixture during fashion weeks around the world, strutting her stuff in lingerie for Victoria's Secret, and gracing countless magazine covers, the blonde beauty is now taking a turn on the other side of the camera lens.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her model-turned-photographer creations of none other than beau Zayn Malik, who stars in Versus Versace's new ad campaign. And like Jenner, the young star demonstrates an adept grasp of how to capture a great picture that goes far beyond taking a selfie.

@versus_versace @zayn @adwoaaboah 📸 by yours truly 🗝 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 11:01am PST

"My man by me for @versus_versace SS17," Hadid captioned one image, which shows the former One Direction boy bander ready to engage in some "Pillowtalk" as he lies on a white bed, shirtless and with his chest tattoo on display under a black leather jacket. We can make out Gigi's black booties on either side of Malik as she stands above him to capture the shot.

My man by me for @versus_versace SS17 !! thank you so much @donatella_versace @patti_wilson @joannasimkin @eriktorstensson 🖤 #versusuncesored A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Hadid also shared another image of her boyfriend with model Adwoa Aboah that depicts the pair moodily gazing at the camera as they relax on a patterned rug while dressed in black leather jackets and monochromatic black pieces.

"Obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me," the catwalk regular wrote alongside the image.

obsessed with your faces @adwoaaboah @zayn for @versus_versace ss17 by me xxxxxxxxxxx A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:38am PST

We'll be keeping an eye out to see more of Gigi behind the camera!