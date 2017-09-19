You Have to Hear Gigi Hadid Imitate Zayn Malik’s British Accent

Ahead of her Tommy x Gigi showcase at London Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid has wasted no time settling into the Big Smoke—even picking up a British accent along the way. Her new lingo playfully mocks her boyfriend, Zayn Malik’s, Yorkshire dialect, but, hey imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

On Tuesday, Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger headed over to BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show to speak with host Nick Grimshaw about their new collection, and test their knowledge of key Northern England phrases, with the supermodel showing off her accent. “Ey up,” she said without flinching in proper form. Though, she doesn’t fully grasp its meaning. “Um, does that mean like, are you up?” she questioned, before learning it simply conveys “hello.”

"'Ey up' - like, are you awake?!"@Grimmers ran some Yorkshire phrases past @GiGiHadid and Tommy Hilfiger and frankly it was a disaster 🙃 pic.twitter.com/hMFAV8D1uP — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 19, 2017

Grimshaw complemented her accent, and Hadid admitted that she does practice, sometimes to her boyfriend’s dismay. “Sometimes Z thinks I’m making fun of him,” she said. “And I’m like, ’No, babe, I just love the accent.’”

When Zayn doesn’t provide her with enough material, the 22-year-old turns to the British TV show Skins to get inspired. “Skins is fun to like practice your accent on,” she told the host. “We recently rewatched it all.”

However, we having a feeling that Zayn is probably her first choice as a teacher.