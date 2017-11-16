Gigi Hadid Reveals How Zayn Malik Surprised Her for Their 2-Year Anniversary

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrated their second anniversary earlier this week, causing the Internet to collectively aw when the supermodel posted an image of the two lovebirds with the caption "2 yrs w my favorite human." How did they mark the occasion?

"He surprised me with a dinner," Hadid told InStyle yesterday while debuting her new collection of mules for Stuart Weitzman. "It was just really nice. We have the best time, and we love to try new food together. We cook a lot, so it's nice to get out and try things that we don't make at home."

Hadid loves a night in too, though. In fact, cooking for Malik is one of her date night go-tos. "My favorite thing to do is ask him something random that he wants me to make. I like challenging myself and seeing if I can make it. We do that a lot."

Malik's mother even sends Hadid recipes to whip up for her son. "That's really fun for me. Just random things we see on food network, or his mom will send me recipes and I do it," the model said. "It's a great way to get my mind off things when I have a day off."

The couple began dating when Malik, now 24, was in New York in 2015 to attend the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which Hadid, now 22, will be walking in again on Nov. 20, this time in Shanghai, China.

Hadid told the adorable story of their first date on The Ellen Show earlier this year. "We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret Show last year, I think, and ended up not coming. I was like, I'll play it cool, I'll go to the after-party. He wasn't there," she said.

But that didn't keep them apart. "And later that week, we ended up going on our first date," Hadid said. "We played it cool for about like 10 minutes and then I was like, you're really cute. We connected really quickly."

We wish the stars many more nights of romantic home cooking together. And Hadid, for one, will be putting on her oven mitts again soon.

"I always am the pie maker for Thanksgiving," she said. "My tradition is eating breakfast early and then not having lunch and then having dinner really early, at like four. It's kind of, like, Linner thanksgiving—and then you pass out."