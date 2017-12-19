Gigi Hadid Still Gets Butterflies for "Gorgeous" Zayn Malik

It's hard to believe that it has been two years since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik took their relationship public. Amid all of the stylish date nights, sweet social media moments, and adoring praise that’s characterized the smitten pair’s storybook romance, the model took to Instagram stories on Monday to show that she still only has eyes for her British beau.

Proving that ZiGi is stronger than ever, the 22-year-old got butterflies all over again upon discovering a loved-up throwback shot of her and the former One Direction star at the Met Gala. In the candid shot, the supermodel can be seen gazing lovingly at the ex-boy bander while he looks off into the distance, and it’s total relationship goals.

“Just saw this in twitter land …. Oo he’s so freakin gorgeous I could just melt every day,” Hadid gushed. 

Can these two look anymore in love? 

