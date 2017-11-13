Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove Their Romance Is Still Steamy After Two Years

Congratulations are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik! The lovebirds celebrated two years together over the weekend, which is no small feat for a pair of busy young stars.

Hadid, 22, marked the occasion on Instagram with a sweet story from a celebratory night out. In it, the couple can be seen sharing a steamy kiss over drinks. "2 years with my favorite human," Hadid wrote in red text across the bottom of the snap.

Apparently they're not counting the dark part of 2016 when they broke up for a period, which is alright, because neither are we.

Gigi Hadid / Instagram

Over the summer Hadid recounted the story of how they met and started dating to Ellen DeGeneres. "We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret Show last year, I think, and ended up not coming. I was like, 'I'll play it cool, I'll go to the after-party. He wasn't there,'" the supermodel recalled.

Luckily, they still managed to get in touch, because they went on their first date later that week. "We played it cool for about like 10 minutes and then I was like, 'you're really cute,'" she continued. "We connected really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and sharing videos and obviously Noah Ritter videos started coming up."

Congrats you two!