Gigi Hadid Proudly Wears Her Love for Boyfriend Zayn Malik on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Talk about wearing your heart on your sleeve—literally.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City today in a look that proudly declared her love for boyfriend Zayn Malik, and on Valentine's Day no less. The top model hit the streets wearing a graphic tee from her beau's official merch line that says "Zayn" in bold yellow letters across the front above a shirtless depiction of the former One Direction singer.

To complete her rockstar-worthy look, the 21-year-old added skinny black snakeskin pants and a long patent leather trench coat that she wore artfully draped open to ensure that her Malik T-shirt ($35; zaynmalikstore.com) was on full display. She further accessorized with black moto boots, a leather Uri Minkoff backpack, and aviator sunglasses. The blonde bombshell wore her hair down in natural waves.

The couple—who have been dating for a year-and-a-half—aren't shy about their devotion to each other. Hadid recently dished on their adorable first date story during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she has previously worn both a bomber jacket and a witty statement tee featuring his moniker. Meanwhile, Malik recently got a tattoo that is rumored to be dedicated to his lady love.

Check out more of Hadid's best street style looks in our gallery.

