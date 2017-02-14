Gigi Hadid Proudly Wears Her Love for Boyfriend Zayn Malik on Valentine's Day

Talk about wearing your heart on your sleeve—literally.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City today in a look that proudly declared her love for boyfriend Zayn Malik, and on Valentine's Day no less. The top model hit the streets wearing a graphic tee from her beau's official merch line that says "Zayn" in bold yellow letters across the front above a shirtless depiction of the former One Direction singer.

To complete her rockstar-worthy look, the 21-year-old added skinny black snakeskin pants and a long patent leather trench coat that she wore artfully draped open to ensure that her Malik T-shirt ($35; zaynmalikstore.com) was on full display. She further accessorized with black moto boots, a leather Uri Minkoff backpack, and aviator sunglasses. The blonde bombshell wore her hair down in natural waves.

The couple—who have been dating for a year-and-a-half—aren't shy about their devotion to each other. Hadid recently dished on their adorable first date story during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and she has previously worn both a bomber jacket and a witty statement tee featuring his moniker. Meanwhile, Malik recently got a tattoo that is rumored to be dedicated to his lady love.

