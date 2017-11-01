Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Nail Their Superhero Halloween Costumes

There have been a lot of great couple costumes this Halloween, but Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's costumes are definitely among our favorites. The duo dressed up as Spider-Man and The Black Cat aka Felicia Hardy, who is Spidey's lover, ally, and sometimes enemy, in the comic book series, for the spooky holiday, and it's safe to say they nailed it.

The model took to Instagram to share a photo of them dressed up in their looks, and not only are their costumes spot on, but they look super in love, as per usual. "Spidey's girl HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx," she captioned the photo, which shows Zayn trying to lift Gigi into his arms.

Spidey's girl 🕷🐾🖤 HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat xx 🎃 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Hadid also shared a Instagram video of Zayn doing pull-ups on a spiral staircase, proving that he's just as strong as Spidey IRL. "my very own [spider]-MAN!" she wrote alongside the video.

my very own 🕷MAN ! 👻🎃 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Now that they're all dressed up, let's hope they have fun celebrating—afterwards, they have to save the world, right?