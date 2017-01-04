Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Couple 'Gram of 2017 Couldn't Be Cuter

Cue the collective awww.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik kicked off the New Year with a brand new selfie, proving once again that they are indeed a very genetically blessed couple. The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer took to Instagram today to share an utterly adorable snap of him and his top model girlfriend, and it couldn't be any cuter. In the photo, Hadid stands behind Malik playing with his hair as they both smile while he takes a series of pictures.

The notoriously stylish duo is decidedly dressed down in the heart-melting 'gram—she dons a basic long-sleeve top while he wears a T-shirt and hooded sweatshirt.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

It has been quite the day for Mailk. The images of the shoes that will be found in the former One Direction star's upcoming collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti were released, and he even named a pair after his gorgeous lady.

We can't wait to see what 2017 has in store for Zigi.