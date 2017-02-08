Gigi Hadid's New Barbie Doll Looks Exactly Like Her

Talk about an uncanny resemblance.

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram today to share a photo of the brand new Barbie created in her likeness, and the similarities between the model and the toy are almost spooky. Aside from the spot-on blonde bombshell waves, the doll also has the star's same signature pout, piercing eyes, and famous jawline.

"Can't believe that's me!!!!!!! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger ❤ can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow! @barbiestyle @tommyxgigi," she wrote alongside the snap. The 22-year-old's second collection with Tommy Hilfiger is set to hit the runway in Los Angeles tomorrow, making it only appropriate that her Barbie wears a Tommy Hilfiger logo T-shirt, cutoff denim shorts, a black backpack, and chic sunglasses as she hits the boardwalk in roller blades.

Earlier today, Barbie shared the same image on her own Instagram account and wrote: "Rolling into Venice with my girl @gigihadid! Only one day until her second collection for @TommyHilfiger debuts and much to do before then! #TommyXGigi #gigihadid #barbie #barbiestyle."

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's New Barbie Doll Has Us Doing Double Takes

A lookbook of the latest lineup Tommy x Gigi has already been released, and you'll be finally able to shop the latest incarnation of the collection when it hits stores (and tommy.com) on Feb. 8.

RELATED: All the Looks You’ll Want to Buy from the New Tommy x Gigi Collection

But Hadid isn't the only celebrity with a doll created in her likeness—check out more right this way.