You Can Now Purchase a Gigi Hadid Barbie Doll That Looks Exactly Like Her

Here’s a stocking stuffer that’s sure to please any fashion girl: the brand-new Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll.

Yes, this is a real thing, and yes, we’re kind of obsessed. Barbie originally pieced together a SoCal cool doll in Gigi Hadid's likeness to celebrate her fall 2016 and spring 2017 Tommy x Gigi collections with Tommy Hilfiger. And it turns out the Instagram post on @BarbieStyle’s profile was so popular the folks behind it decided they should give the people what they want and make one that the public can purchase for themselves.

Barbie & Gigi had a photo op in TOMMYLAND before the big show! Enjoy some pics from the VIP moment! #TOMMYNOW #TOMMYXGIGI pic.twitter.com/UvcVL6O9AS — Tommy Hilfiger (@TommyHilfiger) February 9, 2017

So what’s this new one look like? The $50 Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll is essentially the 22-year-old's doppelgänger. She’s wearing a navy flag hoodie from the collection with shirts shorts and cute sneakers, not to mention a wavy ‘do that gives a shout out to Hadid’s own. Fun fact: Hadid wore the exact look on the fall 2016 debut Tommy x Gigi runway.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

RELATED: Here's How Gigi Hadid Handles Her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show FOMO

“I’m so honored to have my own Barbie, which celebrates an iconic moment in my partnership with Tommy Hilfiger,” Hadid said in a statement. “Seeing the final look of the doll was an amazing experience, and I’m excited to share this really cool creation with fans around the world.”

For Hilfiger, it was a no-brainer too. “The collaboration with Gigi and Barbie was an exciting new twist on our brand’s history of partnering with pop culture icons and our ongoing ambassadorship with Gigi,” he said in a statement.

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger

The doll is now available at tommy.com. Happy holiday shopping!