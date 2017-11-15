Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman Just Released the Comfiest Shoe for Everyday Wear

If you haven't noticed, Gigi Hadid is a mega-fan of mules. "I even wore them on the red carpet at one point!" the supermodel, whose street-style reel is basically an ode to close-toed slides, told InStyle.

So for her second shoe collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, which launched today, Hadid put her own spin on the style, designing two variations of suede, pointed-toe mules: the EYELOVE, which comes in a deep indigo and pink-hued camel and features a single evil eye design on the right shoe, and the EYELOVEMORE, the same silhouette in a frosty gray with smaller evil eyes peppered on the tops of both shoes.

"It was a symbol my family always had around the house," Hadid said of the superstitious pattern. "I had it on jewelry. It was on my keychain when I started driving in high school. I thought it would be something nice to put on the shoe, as a symbol of protecting the people that wear them."

Even better than their protective powers? "Your toes are warm because there's fuzzy inside!" Hadid exclaimed, showing off their faux fur inner lining.

Hadid is obsessed with maximizing comfort at all times, she explained (still stroking the "fuzzy" mules). "That's my life's mission is just to figure that out," she quipped. "Even on the red carpet, in a dress that may look really uncomfortable, I'm usually comfortable. I don't like anything that makes me feel like I have to pay a lot of attention to it in order to keep it in the right place or something that's gonna make me feel like I can't fully be myself."

That's how mules became her go-to, she said. "The flat is great for that. As long as you pair it with things that are elevated, you can make it really work, and then you can also wear it with jeans and a cool belt and make it a really casual thing." These mules are designed with that everyday versatility in mind, said Hadid.

The process behind the shoes was more DIY than you might think, Hadid said. "I wanted it to feel kind of hand made. So we cut out this eye on fabric. They took the shapes that I cut out and literally made these."

We're all for Hadid's hygge take on comfortable, chic footwear.