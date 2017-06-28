Gigi Hadid is Fully Wearing Pink Bell Bottoms on the Streets of New York

Gigi Hadid is Fully Wearing Pink Bell Bottoms on the Streets of New York
Robert Kamau / Getty
Shop This Post
BY: Jenny Berg
June 27, 2017 @ 10:00 PM

Making the case for bubblegum-hued, shiny monchrome: Gigi Hadid. The model was spotted on the streets of New York City today in a pink suit from the Kreist Fall 2017 collection. The suit itself was quite a lot of look—and gloriously so—but Hadid capped it off with a pair of embellished platform kicks from Aquazzura.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid's Best Street-Style Moments

On paper, a pink suit may sound demure and ladylike in a sweetly old-fashioned way. But this particular style is less lady-who-lunches and more lady-who-owns-a-Harley. Or lady who rides a unicorn. Either/or, really.

The moto-style jacket is bedecked with long, silky fringe; sparkling studs climb up its sleeves. And let's not forget: those shiny pink pants have a full-on bell bottom shape.

To give the look even more retro flair, Gigi wore her hair blown out into Farrah-Fawcett-style waves, and kept her beauty look clean and simple. Just a of pink-shimmer shadow for this natural beauty!

Everything's coming up roses for G, and we are totally here for it.

More Street Style

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top