Gigi Hadid Steps Out with a Ring on That Finger

Gigi Hadid opted for her tried-and-true supermodel off-duty style as she stepped out in New York City on Monday in chic athleisure-wear separates, but we couldn't tear our eyes from a mysterious ring that the 21-year-old beauty had on that finger.

The simple but sparkly delicate gold band, which graced the ring finger of the runway fixture's left hand, caught our attention as she headed out on the town in a distressed gray hoodie, black mid-calf Reebok leggings, black and gray sneakers, and a too-cool bomber jacket. Radiant, makeup-free skin, a pair of oversize black aviator sunglasses, and a casual ponytail completed the model's early week ensemble.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Considering the Victoria's Secret model and her 24-year-old beau Zayn Malik have been pretty much inseparable since rekindling their romance in early summer after a brief break, we wouldn't be too surprised if the crazy-in-love pair had decided to make things even more official. See a close-up shot of Hadid's ring here:

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Hadid publicly wished Malik a happy birthday just days ago with a heart-meltingly sweet message.

"Happy birthday my handsome!" she wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of the former One Direction member. "So lucky to know and love a soul like yours wishing you the best year ever!!!"

