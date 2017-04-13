Gigi Hadid Wants You to Know There’s No Such Thing as Perfection

Even Gigi Hadid struggles with meeting the expectation of others.

Across three new badass videos for her #PerfectNever Reebok campaign, the 21-year-old model trades in her custom-made couture gowns for a hooded crop top and leggings. Yes, Hadid essentially looks flawless while boxing it out inside an empty warehouse, but the message the talent is on hand to deliver has nothing to do with looks.

“I definitely feel the pressure to please everyone just because I’m always trying to make everyone happy,” she says in the video above. Girl, same. “But I think the most important part is making sure that you balance your own little universe and then proceed with life.”

And while realizing that a top model has the same stresses we all experience, that’s not all she has to say. In two other seconds-long clips, she explains why it’s basically important to be yourself. “No one else is every going to be perfect so it’s about learning from your mistakes and learning from the things that make you not perfect,” she adds.

Well said, Gigi.

Watch the two additional campaign videos above.