Gigi Hadid Is Slaying the Sweatsuit Game

Could Gigi Hadid be any cooler? The 21-year-old model was spotting leaving her N.Y.C. apartment yesterday wearing a sweatsuit, yet looking completely and utterly chic.

Hadid was clad in head-to-toe pink as she stepped out in the Big Apple. Her comfy matching separates were a pale pink with vertical ridges. (Note: If Hadid and Beyoncé are any indication—and they are—pink is the new black.) The model tucked one side of her top into the waist of her pants, and completed the look with matching DKNY shoes. In keeping with the palette, Hadid slipped on a pair of rose-colored sunglasses and grabbed a pink circular bag as she headed out the door. If this is how you're supposed to do loungewear, we need to step up our game!

Over the past few months, Hadid has been here, there, and everywhere, walking in a huge number of shows during Fashion Month. However, she's back in N.Y.C. for the moment, and yesterday, she was shooting with Maybelline, as shown by her latest Instagram post. Hadid has been working with the cosmetics brand for a few years now, and we're continuously impressed with her stunning images.

She's one busy lady, but we can't help wonder if she'll take a few days off to join her sister, Bella Hadid, on vacation in Jamaica.