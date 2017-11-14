Gigi Hadid Nearly Takes a Tumble in Gold Lace Gown, Bella Catches Her Fall

On Monday, sister Bella helped Gigi Hadid avoid a tragic spill on her way to a fancy event in N.Y.C.

The pair were photographed leaving Gigi's Manhattan apartment, when the 22-year-old experienced a nearly disastrous wardrobe malfunction. Luckily, the catwalk veteran was holding her younger sister's hand when her Christian Louboutin pumps got caught in her champagne Zuhair Murad gown, which caused her to lurch forward, bringing her dangerously close to a very public faceplant.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Thankfully, both Gigi and her delicate turtleneck crepe number with cascading kimono sleeves survived the mishap without a scratch, in large part due to her sister's stoic response to the stumble. If anybody knows the perils of sky-high pumps it's fellow-model Bella, who has also had her fair share of run-ins with gravity. Dressed in a white pantsuit by Cristina Ottaviano, the 21-year-old provided the perfect complement to Gigi's gilded glam look.

Good work, Bella!