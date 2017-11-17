Gigi Hadid Gave This Advice to Her Model Cousin Joann van den Herik

 James Devaney/GC Images; joannvdherik/Instagram  
Romy Oltuski
Nov 17, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Gigi and Bella Hadid make it obvious that model-looks run in their gene pool. And the latest to join the family business is their recently discovered cousin, Joann van den Herik, from Holland. It's hard to miss the family resemblance. (Also not to be missed are the adorable childhood pictures of Joann with her cousins—scroll down for our favorites!)

CELEBRATE THOSE FATROLLS! I know it's hard to look in the mirror and love the curvier parts of your body, but if you think about, it's just crazy. Who decided that curves aren't beautiful? Who decided you can't loveeeee your stretchmarks, fatrolls and big legs? SO I'LL MAKE MY OWN DECISION!!! I'm gonna try and compliment myself on each part of my body ever day, you all should try it. Fatrolls? More like protecting skin. Big ass? More like shaking booty 💃🏼 Too much fat on your legs? More like a mermaidtail! Stretchmarks? TIGERSTRIPES!!! When you feel good, healthy and happy, why does it matter what other people think or look like? The only person who can make you love your body is YOU. So try and see things positive instead of negative, it makes a big difference already. A person is most beautiful when they fully accept and love themselves ❤️🦋 #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves #MyJourney 📸 by @rachelkeijzerphotography

A post shared by Joann (@joannvdherik) on

RELATED: Gigi Hadid x Stuart Weitzman Just Released the Comfiest Shoe for Everyday Wear

As an up-and-coming model, it must be nice to have two runway superstars to turn to for advice. So we asked Gigi the #1 tip she's given Joann. "A pretty face is just a normal thing in the fashion industry. Everyone's pretty," Hadid recently told InStyle recently. "So you have to be hardworking and someone that people like to work with. So they leave at the end of the day and go, 'Wow, I really enjoyed that,' and push for that person the next job that I'm in charge of."

According to Hadid, her body-positive cousin totally has what it takes. "Joann is a kind and hardworking person. That helps you so much because you can't just rely on being good looking and her having a great body," Hadid said, adding that while Joann is naturally beautiful, what really sets her apart are the inspiring messages she posts with her images. "She has to bring something else, and obviously she's doing that in her body positivity and speaking out. She's helping a lot of girls, and I'm so proud of her. She's gonna do great."

My family is the best ❤️ (missing a few tho BUT I LOVE THEM ALL)

A post shared by Joann (@joannvdherik) on

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Drops Out of the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Hadid also offered a few tips for anyone looking to up their selfie game. How do you snap a Gigi-worthy Insta shot? "First were gonna go find some really good lighting. Usually I go by the window," she said. But if you find that the natural light coming through the screen is cool rather than warm, find a bright light source inside to post up next to instead, the model said. "Light's the most important."

These are two completely different pictures, but I wanted to tell you guys that both is okay. You don't like showing off your body? You don't have to. You like showing off your body? Do it! But don't let your decisions be defined by people's opinions or your insecurities. I used to hide my body because I was afraid people would think I was fat. I wore shirts 2 sizes too big so it would be hide my body!! I laugh about it now, but I know a lot of people struggle with this problem. At the moment, I love to wear both, I love to walk around the house in all my lingerie, and show it off but I also like to put on my boyfriends sweater and lay under a blanket all day. But still, after I decided I'm just gonna wear whatever I want, I'm afraid people will talk negative about me. For example, this post in lingerie. People (including me!) feel insecure about wearing what they want, because they're afraid people will put them in a negative daylight. IT'S OKAY TO SHOW OFF YOUR BODY AND IT'S OKAY TO WEAR WHATEVER YOU FEEL COMFORTABLE IN. It's such a taboo these days, if girls are wearing a croptop and a short skirt, they're "slutty" and if they wear a big sweater, they're "boring". If boys are stylish, they're "gay" and if boys don't give a damn about their clothes, they're "ugly". I hear it all the time. I read it all the time. I see it all the time. People shaming other people for what they wear. Why don't we let people wear whatever we want? Why do we care if someone else wears something we don't like? We're not wearing it ourselves so it's not your business. This also applies to slutshaming, fatshaming, and skinnyshaming in relation to clothes. It happens too often and it needs to stop. PEOPLE 👏🏼 CAN 👏🏼 WEAR 👏🏼 WHATEVER 👏🏼 THEY 👏🏼 WANT. And they don't need the negative opinion. Period. #SpreadLoveNotHate #WearWhateverYouWant #LoveYourBody #EmbraceYourCurves 📸 by @rachelkeijzerphotography

A post shared by Joann (@joannvdherik) on

Bleached brows 🤘🏼 📸 by @svgmodelphotography & muah @marjoleindrmua #DreamTeam

A post shared by Joann (@joannvdherik) on

🤘🏼

A post shared by Joann (@joannvdherik) on

Joann has definitely mastered her cousin's selfie advice, and so has her equally gorgeous sister Lizzy:

🖤

A post shared by Lizzy (@lizzyvdherik) on

We wonder if Lizzy will be the next to join her family on the runway. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!