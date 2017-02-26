Gigi Hadid Rocked Pink "Pussy Hat" on Missoni Runway

The message of last month's historic Women's March reached far beyond the U.S.—in fact, one of the movement's symbols just popped up on a major runway during Milan Fashion Week. To close out the Fall 2017 Missoni show yesterday, all 40+ models, including Gigi Hadid, donned pink "pussy hats" for their final looks.

The pink hats, which are distinguishable by their pointy cat-ear corners, first came into the spotlight during the Women's March as a symbol of solidarity with the movement. While the original headwear was solid pink, Missoni took a few creative liberties, giving their hats colorful stripes at the base—only appropriate given the knitwear brand's signature style. According to People, the brand drew inspiration from the Women's March when creating the fall collection, calling the line a "protest collection" that celebrates femininity and individuality.

Missoni shared an Instagram pic of all the models clad in the hats, using the hashtag #pinkisthenewblack and explaining "the #pinkpussyhat stands for unity and strength." Hadid, one of the many hat–wearing models in the show, walked in the finale wearing a multicolored plaid trench coat over striped trousers and purple boots. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was in the audience to cheer her on, and the proud mama couldn't help but share an Instagram video from the show's final moments, writing, "Makes me so happy to see all these hard working young woman from many different cultures in the world join together."

A strong statement that goes beyond style, indeed.