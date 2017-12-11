Gigi Hadid Flaunts Armpit Hair for Day 11 of Love's Advent Calendar

On the 11th day of Christmas my true Love gave to me... Gigi Hadid!

While visions of sugar plums danced in your head, Love magazine revealed the 22-year-old fashion It girl as the latest celebrity in its annual advent calendar. Dressed in crimson athletic separates, Hadid gave us serious Kendall Jenner (day four) vibes, as she punched and kicked her way through a particularly fabulous workout session.

As she poses and flexes with her arms up, it quickly becomes apparent that her fiery red workout gear isn't the only thing Hadid is modeling. Eagle-eyed and not-so-eagle-eyed fans alike were quick to point out that the Victoria's Secret model is also rocking the ultimate girl power accessory: armpit hair. Rawr!

This year marks Hadid's fourth appearance in the iconic British calendar. “I love seeing everyone else's videos. It's celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries," she said in a statement. “The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way. Headmaster Grand style.”

Watch Gigi's full video above.