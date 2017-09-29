Gigi Hadid Looks Absolutely Gorgeous at First PFW Show of the Season

Gigi Hadid finally made her Paris Fashion Week runway debut for the season. The model, who has been busy promoting her new jewelry collaboration with Messika Paris, hit the catwalk for Isabel Marant, and it was definitely worth the wait.

The model strutted down the runway in look that you'll definitely want to wear come spring. For the show, Hadid sported a form-fitting asymmetrical black shirt, which she tucked into a pair of billowing pants adorned with silver studs. As if her trousers weren't eye-catching enough, they ended in silver cuffs. Yep, in love.

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Runway

While we couldn't get enough of her look, we're even more obsessed with the accessories—if that's possible. To complete the outfit, a shimmery belt that featured a plastic buckle—similar to what you'd see on a fanny pack—cinched her waist, '70s-inspired disco balls hung from her ears, and her shoes with the definition of par-tay. The straps along the black sandals were basically rhinestone anklets, making for the most swoon-worthy pairs of heels we ever did see.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZmhBZhltUb/?taken-by=hadids.jenner Gigi backstage at Isabel Marant SS18. #PFW #gigihadid A post shared by Hadids And Jenner News (@hadids.jenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

With a few more days of Paris Fashion Week ahead of us, we can only hope that she walks the runway in another amazing look.