Gigi Hadid Just Wore a $15 H&M Jacket (Need We Say More?)

It's easy to drop a couple of hundred bucks on a winter jacket. But Gigi Hadid is proving that inexpensive, cozy, and good-looking coats do exist. On Tuesday morning, the 22-year-old model hit up the chilly NYC streets wearing a very much on trend puffer jacket. This isn't one of those fluffy coats that leaves you looking like the Michelin Man. It stops just at the hips, so it gives off a flattering fit. Plus it's available in one of the hottest colors of the season: red.

You can score Hadid's exact jacket for $60 on H&M's website. But if you read the title, you already know that there's even more good news. You'll find the same exact jacket on sale for only $15 inside of H&M stores. That's if it hasn't already sold out, of course.

Yeah, deals like that don't come around too often. And you know this jacket is about to fly off the shelves. So if we were you, we wouldn't waste another second.