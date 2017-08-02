This Dutch Model Could Pass for Gigi Hadid’s Twin

Trick question: How many models with Gigi Hadid's gorgeous features are running around the world? If you think there’s only one, reconsider your answer.

In June, we came across Amalie Schou, the Danish model that could honestly step in as a double should the real Gigi—supermodel, sister to Bella and Anwar, and daughter to Yolanda—ever chose to star in a film. She’s blonde. She’s pretty. She has that unforgettable face.

India Gants, the winner of the most recent America’s Next Top Model cycle, also kind of sort of basically looks just like her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVabIDujjqf/?hl=en&taken-by=indiak8 Happy Friday everyone ✨ A post shared by India Gants (@indiak8) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

But that has to be it, right? Nope.

Iza Ijzerman, a Netherlands-based model and blogger, now joins the list of IRL Gigi Hadid doppelgängers.

The coquettish half-smile is there.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWw9NrzHUtZ/?taken-by=izaijzerman no coffee, no morning. A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Like Gigi, she knows how to find her light.

A trip to Cannes? Gigi would visit with her eyes closed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUM5M7nAeT4/?taken-by=izaijzerman my photographer is better than yours A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on May 17, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

Interestingly enough, Ijzerman is a model for Alpine Butterfly, an upcoming new swim line designed for women of all shapes.

Apparently, Ijzerman knows exactly who she resembles. “The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram,” she told Refinery29. “When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,’ so that’s the moment I realized it might be true!” However, she thinks she looks more like Bella.

If you’re still not convinced, scroll down for more evidence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSgJWL2Ab66/?taken-by=izaijzerman glitterglasses A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTLzu-dgkl9/?taken-by=izaijzerman R A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQlJPw6ATOy/?taken-by=izaijzerman lastlastlastone A post shared by IZZY (@izaijzerman) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Insane.