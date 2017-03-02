Gigi Hadid Cut Up This $28 Topshop Turtleneck to Show Off Her Abs

Gigi Hadid has a new favorite shirt, but she doesn’t wear it exactly the way it was designed to be worn. The model has been spotted in this $28 Topshop high-neck frill top twice now during fashion month, but there’s a noticeable difference when you check out the shirt online, because Hadid cut off the bottom half.

The 21-year-old must have liked the tight, turtleneck silhouette of this top, and seen its affordable price tag as the perfect opportunity to scoop up and pair of scissors and chop, chop, chop. We first spotted Hadid wearing the top in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16, pairing the cropped shirt with a satin bomber jacket and coordinating joggers. Hello, six pack.

VIDEO: How to Get Abs Like Gigi Hadid

Hadid recycled the look during Paris Fashion Week, wearing it on March 2 with a Canadian tuxedo. The nude top, matching belt, and hint of skin (read: abs) provided the perfect breather between her oversize denim jacket and frayed-hem jeans.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

RELATED: Gigi Hadid's Best Street Style Moments

Hey, with abs like that, who’d blame her?